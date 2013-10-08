Ramsey and Wenger scoop Premier League prizes
By Joe Brewin
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Arsene Wenger have won the Barclays Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards.
The Gunners scooped both monthly prizes after winning all four of their league matches against Tottenham, Sunderland, Stoke and Swansea.
Ramsey, picking up his first-ever award, netted four times during the month, including a brace against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Wenger, meanwhile, celebrates the award for the 13th time. The Frenchman recently celebrated 17 years at the helm in North London.
