Redknapp willing to loan out Caulker

The 19-year-old spent the 2010/11 campaign on loan with Championship outfit Bristol City and, despite suffering a season ending ankle injury in late March, was voted the club's Young Player of the Year.

Now Spurs manager Harry Redknapp wants the centre-back to continue his development with first team football in the Premier League.

Top flight new boys Norwich City and Swansea City have both been credited with an interest and Redknapp said: "We think Caulker's got a great future, but I would be happy to loan him out.

"He played at Bristol City last year on loan, did really well and had a great season for them.

"And I know Swansea want him - but so do Norwich."

Caulker has only made one senior appearance for Spurs, in a 4-1 Carling Cup defeat to Arsenal last September.

By Ben McAleer