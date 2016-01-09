Reluctant Van Gaal considers signings

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is open to entering the transfer market in January but prefers to conduct business between seasons.

United ended a run of eight games in all competitions without a win by beating Swansea City 2-1 last weekend, but Van Gaal remains under heavy scrutiny for poor form and what have been perceived to be negative tactics.

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson and Southampton forward Sadio Mane have been linked with moves to Old Trafford this month, with the Dutchman reportedly looking to remedy his team's attacking shortcomings.

The 64-year-old will sign new players if he feels they can improve the squad, but he thinks it could be difficult to integrate any potential reinforcements.

"January brings the opening of the transfer window and, as I have already seen, we have been linked to a host of players," Van Gaal wrote in United's matchday programme ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Sheffield United.

"I don't see January as the ideal time to do business as the players cannot then have the pre-season that I feel they need to be integrated into the squad, both on and off the pitch.

"However, if I and the coaches feel that something can be done to improve the current squad then that is something we will look at if the opportunity does arise."