Robben set for landmark as Barca's Valverde welcomes former side - Champions League in Opta numbers

Wednesday's Champions League action sees last season's finalists Juventus bid to improve their chances of reaching the last 16, along with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

CSKA Moscow host Basel and Manchester United face a trip to Benfica, while Atletico Madrid look to end a miserable away run in the competition.

Elsewhere in Group C, Chelsea face Roma in a crunch clash as Antonio Conte's men aim to build on their fine European form after domestic struggles.

Here is your Opta numbers guide to Wednesday's matches.

CSKA Moscow v Basel

30 - CSKA have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 30 Champions League games, their last shut-out coming in November 2011 against Trabzonspor (0-0). In fact, Igor Akinfeev has failed to keep a clean sheet in his last 41 games (excluding qualifiers), the longest ever run for a goalkeeper in the competition.

5 - Basel's 5-0 success against Benfica on the last matchday was the Swiss team's biggest win in the Champions League. They have won consecutive games only once before in the competition, back in 2011-12.

Benfica v Manchester United

1 - Benfica have won only one of their nine games against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L6), a 2-1 home win in the 2005-06 Champions League group stages.

3 - United have scored more headed goals than any other team in this season's Champions League (3).

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

4 - Anderlecht and PSG's last encounter in Belgium produced a 5-0 win for the French side in October 2013, including a four-goal performance by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It's still PSG's joint-largest away win and Anderlecht's joint-largest home defeat in European competition.

11 - Edinson Cavani has scored 11 goals in 10 Champions League games since last season. He’s the fifth player to score in six consecutive games in the competition after Ruud van Nistelrooy, Marouane Chamakh, Burak Yilmaz and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern Munich v Celtic

26 - Away from home in the Champions League, Celtic have lost 26 of their 31 games (W2 D3). However, they won 3-0 at Anderlecht on their last outing, keeping their first ever clean sheet away from home in the competition.

100 - If Arjen Robben plays, it will be his 100th game in the Champions League. He would become only the second Dutch player to reach that landmark after Clarence Seedorf (125 games in total).

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

7 - Qarabag's -7 goal difference (one for, eight against) is the worst so far in this season's Champions League. They've also had fewer shots on target than any team so far (three in two games).

0 - Atletico Madrid are winless in their last three Champions League away games (D2 L1). They have never gone four in a row without a win away from home under Diego Simeone.

Chelsea v Roma

2 - Chelsea have picked up maximum points from their opening two games of a Champions League campaign for the first time since 2010-11. They have always finished top of their group after winning their opening two games.

3 - Unbeaten so far (W1 D1), Roma are attempting to go through their first three games of a Champions League campaign without a defeat for the first time ever.

Juventus v Sporting CP

20 - Juventus are unbeaten in their last 20 Champions League home games (W13 D7), their longest ever run without a defeat in the competition on home soil. Bayern Munich are the last team to beat them, back in April 2013 (2-0).

1 - Sporting have already won more away games this season (1) than they did over their previous two Champions League campaigns (0).

Barcelona v Olympiacos

6 - Barcelona have won all six of their home games against Greek clubs in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and conceding only three.

6 - Ernesto Valverde took charge of six Champions League matches with Olympiacos in the 2011-12 group stages, winning three and losing three.