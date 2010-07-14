Rommedahl seals Olympiakos switch

The 31-year-old, who recently completed a three-year stint at Ajax, has signed a two-year contract with the Athens club coached by German Ewald Lienen.

"Olympiakos announces the acquisition of the Danish footballer Dennis Rommedahl. The player visited the club offices today and signed his contract, of two years' duration," a club statement said.

Rommedahl, voted Danish Player of the Year in 2007, was part of Denmark's World Cup squad in South Africa and scored in their 2-1 group-stage win over Cameroon.

"I know that Olympiakos must reclaim the championship," Rommedahl told reporters.

"That is why I'm here. I know that Olympiakos is the biggest club in Greece. For the next two years we will be champions, if not for both seasons then for one at least."

