Ruiz seals permanent Villarreal move

Villarreal have completed the signing of Víctor Ruiz from Valencia on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season.

The 26-year-old former Spain Under-21 centre-back has signed a four-year contract to link up with Marcelino's side once again

Ruiz made 25 appearances for Villarreal last season and did enough to earn a long contract with Valencia's La Liga rivals.

The defender joined Valencia from Napoli in August 2011 after a frustrating spell in Italy, in which he made only six Serie A appearances.