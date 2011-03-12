Smiljanic goal keeps Partizan five clear

Red Star chalked up their third successive win under new coach Robert Prosinecki, who played in their European Cup winning team in 1991, as they strolled to a 2-0 success at Jagodina.

Ghana striker Prince Tagoe, who joined Partizan in January during the three-month long winter break in Serbia, scored his fourth goal in three games for the champions who are aiming for a fourth successive league title.

Montenegrin defender Ivan Kecojevic equalised against the run of play in the 86th minute with a superb header before Smiljanic drilled a low shot into the far corner through a forest of legs.

Prosinecki, who became the first Croat to coach a Serbian club when he took over at Red Star in January, saw his team effectively wrap up their match by half-time.

Aleksandar Jevtic put Red Star ahead with a delicate chip in the 13th minute and they missed a hatful of good chances before Brazilian Evandro scored with an unstoppable shot on the stroke of half-time.