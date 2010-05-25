Spain newcomers draw lots for unwanted shirt

"Javi and I were the only ones left to choose a number as we were the last to arrive and the truth is that neither of us were particularly excited about wearing the number two," Barcelona forward Pedro told a news conference on Tuesday.

"So we drew lots and I got it," he added. "In any case, it doesn't matter and it won't be a problem."

Pedro, who was not keen to wear the number two usually sported by a defender, said the 17 he has at Barca had already been snapped up by Real Madrid full-back Alvaro Arbeloa.

"Arbeloa already chose his number and it doesn't bother me," said Pedro, who like Martinez has been called up for the first time. "In the end I got that number (two) and have to wear it."

Athletic Bilbao midfielder Martinez, a surprise inclusion in Vicente del Bosque's 23-man squad, wears the number 24 for his club and will have 20 on his back for Spain.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook