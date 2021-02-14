St Johnstone v Celtic live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

St Johnstone v Celtic live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 14 February, 12pm GMT

Celtic will be looking to keep their slim Scottish Premiership title hopes alive when they face St Johnstone on Sunday.

Neil Lennon’s side have a game in hand on Rangers, but victory in that match would still leave them 15 points adrift of top spot. It has long been a matter of when, rather than if, Rangers will seal the championship, but that does not mean Celtic have nothing to play for in the remainder of the campaign.

For starters, Lennon is likely fighting for his job. He has come under significant pressure already this term, and some expect him to be replaced in the summer regardless of what happens between now and May. It is clear, though, that a strong end to the campaign would boost his chances of remaining in the Parkhead hot seat.

More generally, Celtic will not want to slump to a disappointing finish. In some ways the battle for next season’s title starts now, and the Bhoys should attempt to make a statement in the games they have remaining. Getting as close to Rangers as possible should be the goal.

St Johnstone face an important few weeks. Callum Davidson’s side are seven points clear of the bottom two, but relegation is not entirely out of the question just yet. On a more positive note, the Saints are just two points adrift of the top six. The annual split will take place after the 33rd round of fixtures, and St Johnstone are still in with a chance of a top-half finish.

Celtic will have to make do without Christopher Jullien and James Forrest, but Ryan Christie has recovered from an ankle injury.

Murray Davidson is out with a calf injury, but St Johnstone hope to have him available for the Scottish League Cup final at the end of the month.

Kick-off is at 12pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

