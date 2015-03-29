Suarez goalless on return to Anfield
Luis Suarez was unable to get among the goals as he returned to Liverpool in a charity match pitting a Steven Gerrard XI against a side led by Jamie Carragher.
Mario Balotelli crashed a 25-yard stunner home before Didier Drogba rounded Brad Jones to put Carragher's side 2-0 up.
However, Gerrard netted from the spot in either half to secure a 2-2 draw.
Suarez was not the only former Anfield favourite to return, with Fernando Torres, Pepe Reina and Xabi Alonso all turning out.
Liverpool fans among the sell-out Anfield crowd will have been pleased to see Jon Flanagan and Lucas Leiva get run-outs as they return to fitness.
