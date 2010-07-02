Tight shirt secret of Llorente success

Llorente, who stands at a towering 1.95 metres, earned widespread praise for his match-turning performance in the European champions' 1-0 World Cup win over Portugal on Tuesday.

He came off the bench shortly after halftime to replace the misfiring Fernando Torres, sowing chaos among the Portuguese defenders with his strength and height, and was involved in the build-up to David Villa's winning goal.

"Everyone was laughing because (the shirt) was very tight on me and I looked like Hulk," the 25-year-old said in an interview published on Friday by sporting goods maker Adidas.

"But I feel very comfortable with it and it also helps my physical performance," he added.

Spain play their World Cup quarter-final against Paraguay at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

