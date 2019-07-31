Wednesday's big transfer rumours: Euro giants still interested in Toby Alderweireld despite release clause expiration

What the papers say

Arsenal are finally closing in on the signing of Celtic left-back KieranTierney, reports the Daily Mail. The paper says the Gunners are looking at an offer worth around £25 million, with the Hoops happy to see the 22-year-old leave if a large portion of the fee is paid up front.

MoiseKean could be swapping Turin for the Toffees with Everton close to agreeing a deal. The Juventus attacker is estimated to be worth £36 million and could be one of four new arrivals at Goodison Park between now and the end of the transfer window.

A photo posted by on

Malcom is another name being linked with Everton, with the Toffees reportedly looking to halt the Barcelona man’s proposed move to Zenit St Petersburg.

Newcastle have suffered a setback in their bid to sign Amiens right-back Emil Krafth, The Sun says. The Magpies were looking to land the 24-year-old for around £4.5 million.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld is wanted by Roma (John Walton/PA)

Roma are still keen on signing Tottenham defender TobyAlderweireld but will have to meet his £3.2 million a year wage demands.

Social media round-up

Dybala Lukaku— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 30, 2019

BREAKING: Nicolas Pepe 'pictured in Arsenal shirt' as £72m transfer edges closerhttps://t.co/6Y8HFQz8L5pic.twitter.com/AXtR8xajEr— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 30, 2019

Players to watch

Samuel Umtiti: Manchester United are looking to bring in the Barcelona and World Cup winning centre-back, according to Le10 Sport.

Mauro Icardi: The Inter Milan striker could be heading to Serie A rivals Napoli in a deal worth £73 million, Corriere dello Sport says.

Leroy Sané: The Manchester City winger may be staying at the Etihad as Bayern Munich’s interest has cooled, reports Bild.

NOW READ...

COLUMN Andy Mitten: It’s very early days – but here’s why there is reason for optimism at Manchester United

QUIZ! How many of the 33 Belgian goalscorers in Premier League history can you name?

ADVICE 27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts