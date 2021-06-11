Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs keen on Aaron Ramsdale

Tottenham are believed to be one of a number of clubs considering a move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

A miserable 2020/21 campaign saw the Blades relegated back to the Championship with six games to spare, with legendary manager Chris Wilder also leaving the club. Naturally, there are bound to a be few departures from Bramall Lane this summer – and it wouldn’t be a surprise if England U21 international were among them.

According to Mail Online, Wolves are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, who joined Sheffield United from Bournemouth following the Cherries’ relegation last year (he’s not exactly been the luckiest, has he).

With all three of their first team ‘keepers – skipper Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, and Alfie Whiteman, who’s made just one senior appearance so far – out of contract next summer, it would be understandable if Spurs were at least assessing their options between the sticks.

That said, PSG’s signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma has put to bed talk of Lloris moving to Paris to reunite with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino – not that Ramsdale screams number 1 successor material in any case.

It’s very hard to see a young goalkeeper with 100 career games already under his belt accept a back-up role, even at a club the size of Tottenham, where he’d no doubt enjoy a significant boost to his earnings.

As for Wolves, first choice Rui Patricio still has a year to run on his deal at Molineux, while they have also offered veteran understudy John Ruddy a new contract. TL;DR: neither club seems like a particularly realistic landing spot for Ramsdale.

