Tottenham set Premier League attendance record

Tottenham's clash with Liverpool at Wembley drew an attendance of 80,827, setting a new Premier League record.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had struggled to find the winning formula in the top-flight at their temporary home until a victory over Bournemouth last time out.

That has not stemmed the Tottenham fans' enthusiasm, however, and a record number turned up to watch Pochettino's men crush the Merseysiders 4-1 on Sunday.

The previous record had been set in March 2007, when Manchester United's meeting with Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford attracted a crowd of 76,098.