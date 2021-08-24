Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy refuses to waver in £150m valuation of Harry Kane

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy remains steadfast in his £150m valuation of Harry Kane, according to reports.

Manchester City have pursued the England captain all summer and Kane is keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old has yet to win a trophy during his career and believes he has a better chance of doing so as part of Pep Guardiola's side.

The Premier League champions are equally desperate to get a deal done before the window closes at 11pm BST on August 31.

City have hitherto been frustrated in their attempts to make a breakthrough in discussions with Spurs.

And according to the Daily Telegraph, Levy is not willing to budge on the £150m price tag he has placed on Kane's head.

The Tottenham chairman believes that is a fair price for a player who has continually demonstrated that he can score goals in the Premier League.

Kane is also under contract until 2024 and Spurs are under no financial pressure to sell their most prized asset.

City had been hoping that the north London side would waver as the deadline drew nearer.

But that does not look likely to happen, and City should perhaps have recognised that given Levy's hard-earned reputation as a fierce negotiator.

City are still expected to make one last push for Kane but they are running out of time to agree terms with Tottenham.

The striker made his first appearance of the season on Sunday, coming on as a second-half substitute in Spurs' 1-0 win at Wolves.

Kane was given a good reception by the visiting fans upon entering the fray at Molineux, and was also applauded after the final whistle.

"Harry helped the team. We are talking about one of the best players in the world and we are very lucky to have him,” Nuno Espirito Santo said after the game.

“It’s too soon to know if he will be involved on Thursday [against Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League]. Now I cannot answer that.

“He is getting back to his fitness and he still has to improve. You could see the way he helped the team in terms of possession and the fine lines. We need everybody.”

