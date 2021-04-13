Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in talks to sign Bayern defender Jerome Boateng on free

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng on a free transfer at the end of the season, say reports.

The Germany international’s contract with the Bundesliga champions expires at the end of the season and he isn’t expected to pen an extension.

According to Sky Germany, Spurs are interested in the 32-year-old and have already opened negotiations with his representatives.

Boateng had a brief previous spell in the Premier League, spending one season with Manchester City in 2010/11.

The World Cup winner has also been linked with Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, but Sky believes a move is unlikely considering his age and wage demands.

Barcelona has also been touted as a possible destination but a move to Catalonia is considered unlikely, leaving Jose Mourinho’s side as the likeliest destination for Boateng as things stand.

The 76-time Germany international would bring vast experience to north London, having won eight German titles and two Champions Leagues with Bayern, among other honours.

Boateng has been a regular for Hansi Flick’s side this season, scoring two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

