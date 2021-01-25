Transfer news: Kylian Mbappe announcement could see Real Madrid challenge Manchester United and Chelsea for Erling Haaland instead

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are two of the most prized young players in world football, with constant speculation about where their next moves will take them.

It was widely thought that Mbappe was destined to sign for Real Madrid, but recent comments by the French striker have created an element of doubt.

On Friday, in the wake of scoring a brace in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 win over Montpellier, Mbappe was asked about where his future lies.

The 22-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract, said: “We are talking with the club. I am thinking about it, because if I sign, it will be in order to invest myself for the long term into PSG.

“I am very happy here. The supporters and the club have always helped me. I'm going to think about what I want to do in the next few years, where I want to be.

“I am reflecting on it, not trying to buy time or anything like that. I don’t want to sign a contract and then one year later say I want to leave because I did not want to sign the contract. If I sign, I will stay, so I have to think about it.”

If Mbappe does commit to PSG, then Real Madrid would turn their attention to Erling Haaland, according to the Express.

Haaland only moved to Borussia Dortmund last January but has already linked with a move to several giants of the European game, including Manchester United and Chelsea.

Over the last year, the Norwegian international has scored 37 goals in 37 games for his new club and is the Bundesliga’s second top scorer behind Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

While the competition for Haaland’s signature is sure to be fierce, United and Chelsea could do without the involvement of Real, who are believed to be the striker’s preferred destination.