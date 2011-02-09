Trezeguet shirt destroyed by customs
PARIS - David Trezeguet's shirt from France's World Cup final win over Brazil in 1998 has been destroyed by French customs officers who wrongly thought it was fake, a top collector said on Wednesday.
Oliver Demolis bought the shirt from a Brazilian over the internet and had agreed to pay 7,350 euros, which he is now trying to claim back through the courts.
"It was a well-known seller and the jersey was official. It was the last piece in my collection," he told newspaper Le Dauphine.
"When I went to get it they told me the shirt had been destroyed by customs because it was counterfeit. I went mad."
Hosts France beat Brazil 3-0 in the final watched by Trezeguet who was an unused substitute at the Stade de France.
