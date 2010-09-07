Velkov fifth coaching casualty in Bulgaria
SOFIA - Anton Velkov became the fifth coaching victim since the Bulgarian league season started in August when he quit Minyor Pernik on Tuesday.
Former Lokomotiv Sofia defender Velkov, 42, left with his team bottom in the 16-team table after suffering five defeats in five matches.
Four other coaches have lost their jobs during the course of the championship with changes also taking place at champions Litex Lovech and runners-up CSKA Sofia.
