Vucinic rules out Rovers move

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico, despite having two years left to run on his current deal.

Blackburn have been mooted as possible suitors due to the financial backing of the Venky’s Group, while Serie A rivals Juventus have also been credited with an interest.

However, his representative has revealed that Ewood Park is not a potential destination for Vucinic.

“I have not heard anything. For now it's on standby because first we want to understand the intentions of Roma,” Lucci told Sky Italia.

“Blackburn talk is just a rumour. It is a respectable club but I think Mirko deserves a more prestigious club.”

Lucci also claims there has been no contact made between representatives of Roma and Juventus.

“The two clubs have never spoken,” he added

“I met with Juve, but also for other players. To date there have been no negotiations. Juve are a prestigious club, like Roma.

“Vucinic will either remain in the capital, or will aim for a team of a similar level.”

By Ben McAleer