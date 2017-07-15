WATCH: Lucas Biglia mobbed ahead of AC Milan move

Lucas Biglia was mobbed by AC Milan supporters on his arrival in the city ahead of his big-money transfer from Lazio.

The midfielder, 31, had a medical with Milan on Saturday as his move, reportedly worth an initial €17million, nears completion.

Milan have announced the signing of Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, pending the successful completion of his medical, with the deals for him and Biglia set to take the club's tally of incomings for the transfer window to 10.

"I will be honest - I didn't expect this welcome," Biglia said to Sky Italia. "I am very happy."

Milan posted footage of Biglia's warm reception at the airport along with shots of his medical.