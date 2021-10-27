West Ham v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere in the world

West Ham v Manchester City live stream, Wednesday 27 October, 7:45pm

Looking for a West Ham v Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

West Ham take on holders Manchester City at the London Stadium in Round Four of the Carabao Cup.

City have dominated this competition in recent seasons and could become the first team ever to lift the trophy five years in a row - and it wouldn't be remotely surprising to see them achieve that feat.

The Hammers, on the other hand, haven't advanced beyond Round Four since 2018 and have conceded four goals at this stage in each of the last two campaigns - losing 4-1 to Everton last term and suffering a shock 4-0 defeat to League One Oxford United the season before.

David Moyes' side are in fine nick at the moment, though, winning six of their last seven games in all competitions and sitting pretty in fourth place in the Premier League - only three points behind City.

But Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions look pretty much like their usual selves, winning 4-1 at Brighton in the Premier League and 5-1 at Club Brugge in the Champions League last week.

There will be changes aplenty for this encounter, of course, but Guardiola respects this competition - as evidenced by the fact he started stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in the 6-1 thrashing of third-tier Wycombe Wanderers in Round Three.

Moyes is used to having to rotate given West Ham's Europa League involvement, and Alphonse Areola, Craig Dawson and Mark Noble all started the 1-0 win away to Manchester United in the last round.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 27 October

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of the Carabao Cup, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the competition, showing games from all-rounds - including both two-legged semi-finals and the final.

