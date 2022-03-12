Brighton v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brighton v Liverpool live stream, Saturday 12 March, 12.30pm GMT

Liverpool will move to within three points of top spot in the Premier League with victory over Brighton in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Reds have managed to stay in touch with Manchester City at the summit of the standings. The gap currently stands at six points, but Jurgen Klopp's side have a game in hand on the champions - and there is still one head-to-head meeting between the pair to come.

Liverpool have been in terrific form in 2022. A win at the Amex Stadium would be their eighth on the bounce in the Premier League. Klopp's charges were not at their best in their most recent game, a 1-0 victory over West Ham which could easily have ended in a draw or a defeat.

However, Liverpool still found a way to emerge victorious. They now have the chance to put the pressure on Manchester City, who do not play until Monday. Their trip to Crystal Palace could be a potential banana skin, so Liverpool will not want to slip up on the south coast.

Brighton have lost four games on the bounce and will be desperate to arrest their slide down the table. They were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle last time out, before which they failed to score in losses to Manchester United, Burnley and Aston Villa.

Graham Potter will have to make do without Adam Webster and Jeremy Sarmiento, but Enock Mwepu could be involved after returning to full training.

Liverpool will be unable to call upon the services of Ibrahima Konate, but Roberto Firmino is available for selection again. It will be interesting to see which three players Klopp opts for in attack. Luis Diaz has hit the ground running and Diogo Jota is also enjoying a fantastic season, but at least one of them will probably be on the bench here.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 12 March, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

