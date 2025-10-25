How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton – Can Ruben Amorim make it three wins in a row?

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton as Ruben Amorim's United look for a rare third consecutive win, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Manchester United vs Brighton key information • Date: Saturday, 25 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

There are small green shoots of hope at Old Trafford and they'll be put to the test again when Brighton & Hove Albion visit on Saturday.

United have long maintained their ability to beat the teams they consider rivals but the common or garden Saturday teatime kick-off hasn't always been their forte.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Manchester United vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Manchester United vs Brighton on TV in the UK?

Manchester United vs Brighton will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

It will also be available to subscribers via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ platform.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the US

Manchester United vs Brighton is on NBC in the United States, as the featured game on the broadcasting giant's flagship channel. You can live stream the game on NBC's Peacock platform.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching United vs Brighton.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Premier League preview

There's a reason neutrals tune in when Man United play Liverpool. Sure, it's fun to watch two teams whose supporters loathe each other but the attraction of that particular fixture is that it's either going to be closer than the form guide suggests or one of them is going to get walloped.

Last weekend's was a derby with a difference. Liverpool were suddenly finding ways to lose and United raised their game at Anfield. It had Harry Maguire winner written all over it.

As entertaining as it was, it didn't tell us a great deal about Amorim's progress. United step up against Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea. In a strange sort of way it's actually Brighton who represent more of a test.

The Seagulls head for Old Trafford unbeaten since the middle of September, when they were beaten by a second-half Bournemouth penalty.

Since that match, Fabian Hurzeler's side have seen off Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, beaten Newcastle United at home and held Tottenham Hotspur.

It looks like a solid run of form and yet question marks remain over Hurzeler's ability to beat teams who are happy to draw. Not unlike Saturday's opposition, Brighton can pick off the likes of Man City and Chelsea but others prove trickier to unlock.

That won't be an issue on Saturday and Brighton have the upper hand in terms of recent history, winning six of the last seven meetings in the Premier League home and away.

The last time Brighton lost at Old Trafford was in February 2022. They've scored in every fixture against United since then but one.

It all makes 2013 feel like a very long time ago. The last time Man United won the Premier League, Brighton lost in the Championship play-offs to bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

They were knocked out at the same stage in two of the next three seasons and having Man United's number a decade later wasn't really on the cards.

Danny Welbeck, the man who links United in 2013 with Brighton in 2025, is in great form in front of goal. A fifth of the season at Old Trafford would mean the world to him.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Brighton

The Red Devils haven't always been able to capitalise on their momentum but an early goal or two here would put them in a good spot.