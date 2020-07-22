Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest Championship scorers since 2007/08?

You have 12 minutes to guess 50 players.

It's weird for the Championship season to end on a Wednesday, isn't it?

Tonight, the greatest second tier on Earth draws to a close, as Leeds United find out who's joining them in the Premier League out of West Bromwich Albion, Brentford and Fulham.

There are other scores to be settled too - such as the relegation battle in which no team is mathematically relegated yet. Wigan Athletic have their own subplot too, as they battle for their survival too, isolated in midtable, but with a points deduction hanging over them.

Today, we're looking back on Championship legends of the past - can you name the top 50 scorers in the league since 2007?

