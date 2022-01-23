Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Sunday 23 January, 4.30pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to build on their extraordinary win at Leicester when they travel to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Antonio Conte's side were 2-1 down to the Foxes in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time on Wednesday. Incredibly, they still found a way to win. Steven Bergwijn was the hero, coming off the bench to score two late goals and send the away end at the King Power Stadium delirious.

It was no less than Tottenham deserved. They were much the better team against Leicester, and should have been out of sight long before injury time. The nature of the victory could prove to be beneficial, though; Tottenham's players will certainly be full of confidence ahead of Sunday.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton in midweek. They have now won just one of their last seven Premier League games and are in danger of being dragged back into the top-four race. Indeed, Chelsea are now closer to Spurs in the table than Manchester City, despite having played four more matches than Conte's charges. Defeat on Sunday would leave the Blues looking nervously over their shoulder.

Chelsea's dip in form has coincided with the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell, and neither wing-back will be involved this weekend. Edouard Mendy is representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Trevoh Chalobah is nursing a hamstring strain. Andreas Christensen, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham, is another Chelsea defender currently on the treatment table.

Spurs remain without Son Heung-min, who is sidelined with a muscular problem. Eric Dier and Cristian Romero are also out, so Japhet Tanganga is likely to start alongside Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez in Tottenham's back three. Bergwijn could come into the XI after his heroics at the King Power, although that would probably necessitate a return to the 3-4-3 formation.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 23 January, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

