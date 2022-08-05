Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League opening weekend from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream, Friday 5 August, 8pm BST, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD & Sky Showcase

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide!

The Premier League is back for season number 31! And, for the second campaign running, the curtain-raiser sees Arsenal (opens in new tab) face a London rival; they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace (opens in new tab).

This time last year, the Gunners were stunned by Brentford (opens in new tab), a 2-0 defeat to the newcomers sparking their worst-ever Premier League start – so it goes without saying that Mikel Arteta and co. will be determined to begin 2022-23 in better fashion.

Arteta ultimately steadied the ship and more, steering his young team to a fifth-placed finish – but that will only have whetted the appetite for a more robust top-four charge, especially as the Gunners were pipped to Champions League qualification by Tottenham (opens in new tab).

Standing in their way on opening night are a Palace side led by none other than Arsenal great Patrick Vieira – who, in his first season managing in England, wasted no time in implementing his highly entertaining brand of football in South London.

And Vieira will be targeting a second successive victory against the club where he enjoys legendary status, following April’s comprehensive 3-0 success at Selhurst Park (Palace also drew 2-2 at the Emirates earlier in the campaign).

Team news

Cheick Doucoure looks set to make his Palace debut in midfield, but new goalkeeper Sam Johnstone misses out through injury. James Tomkins, James McArthur and Michael Olise are also sidelined, while the Eagles begin life without Conor Gallagher; the midfielder is back with Chelsea (opens in new tab) following his superb 2021-22 loan spell.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have injury doubts over Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and summer arrival Fabio Vieira. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus – who both joined from Manchester City (opens in new tab) this summer – should start, though.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Friday 5 August, and UK viewers can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD and Sky Showcase (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

