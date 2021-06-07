Euro 2020 – what are England's squad numbers?
The Three Lions have handed out squad numbers to their 26-man group
England have announced their squad numbers for Euro 2020, which gets under way in Rome on June 11.
The Three Lions are among the favourites to win the pan-continental tournament, which will be hosted by 11 different cities in the same number of countries.
All three of England’s group games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and the final.
That hands Gareth Southgate’s side a potential advantage, although the likes of France, Belgium, Spain and Portugal also have designs on the trophy.
Southgate chose to name a 33-man provisional squad, before trimming it down to 26 last week.
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was forced to pull out with injury, before Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Aaron Ramsdale, Ollie Watkins, Ben Godfrey and Ben White were omitted from the final group.
However, White has now earned a place in the squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of Euro 2020 through injury.
England have confirmed their squad numbers for the competition, with White set to inherit Alexander-Arnold’s No.22.
Jordan Pickford will wear No.1, suggesting he is England’s first-choice goalkeeper, while captain Harry Kane has been handed the No.9 jersey.
Jack Grealish will wear No.7, Jordan Henderson is the No.8 and Raheem Sterling will adorn the No.10 shirt.
The full squad numbers for England at Euro 2020 are below.
1. Jordan Pickford
2. Kyle Walker
3. Luke Shaw
4. Declan Rice
5. John Stones
6. Harry Maguire
7. Jack Grealish
8. Jordan Henderson
9. Harry Kane
10. Raheem Sterling
11. Marcus Rashford
12. Kieran Trippier
13. Dean Henderson
14. Kalvin Phillips
15. Tyrone Mings
16. Conor Coady
17. Jadon Sancho
18. Dominic Calvert Lewin
19. Mason Mount
20. Phil Foden
21. Ben Chilwell
22. Ben White
23. Sam Johnstone
24. Reece James
25. Bukayo Saka
26. Jude Bellingham
