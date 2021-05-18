How many Euro 2020 games are at Wembley?

The wait is almost over, with Euro 2020 set to get under way on June 11.

Italy and Turkey will contest the opening game at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the final scheduled for July 11.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to be held last year. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to push the tournament back 12 months.

In 2012, European football’s governing body decided to stage Euro 2020 across multiple venues in different countries to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.

The pan-continental format has been retained despite the ongoing effects of the pandemic, although some venues have been dropped because of a failure to guarantee the presence of supporters inside the stadium.

Euro 2020 games will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries.

Wembley Stadium in London has been awarded six games, including the final.

The first match in England’s national stadium will pit the Three Lions against Croatia on June 13.

England’s remaining group games will also be held at Wembley, against Scotland and Czech Republic on June 18 and June 22 respectively.

Two round of 16 matches will take place at Wembley. On June 26 the winner of Group A, which contains Italy, Turkey, Wales and Switzerland, will face the runner-up of Group C, one of Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria or North Macedonia.

If England win Group D, they will face one of Portugal, France, Germany or Hungary at Wembley on June 29.

The stadium will not host any of the four quarter-finals, but the semi-finals will be held there on July 6 and July 7.

The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on July 11. The 90,000-seater stadium will be 25 per cent full for games in the group stage and round of 16, but this could increase for the semi-finals and final.