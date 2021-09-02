Every team to win the Women's Champions League

Eight clubs have been Women's Champions League winners since the competition was started in 2001. Originally called the UEFA Women's Cup, the tournament officially became the Women's Champions League in 2009.

Lyon are the most successful club in the Women's Champions League having won the tournament seven times. That included a run of five consecutive years from 2016 to 2020 where they won the competition.

Lyon's time as permanent Women's Champions League winners was ended this season by Barcelona. Barcelona became the first Spanish winners of the competition when they thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the final. It was a fitting score for the Spanish giants having lost the final themselves to Lyon 4-1 only two years prior.

There has only ever been one British winner of the Women's Champions League - Arsenal. Managed by Vic Akers, the London club defeated Swedish side Umea in 2007. At the time, the final was a two-legged affair with right-back Alex Scott scoring the only goal across both games.

Germany have been the most successful country when it comes to producing Women's Champions League winners. Four different German teams have won the competition on nine separate occasions. The most successful of those teams is Frankfurt who won four times between 2002 and 2015. Meanwhile Wolfsburg share the dubious honour of having been runner up the most times (3) with Umea, but they have also won the competition twice. Paris St-Germain have been the runner up the most times without winning the competition (twice in 2015 and 2017).

Duisburg are the only winners who no longer exist. The German side won the competition back in 2009 but filed for insolvency just four years later in 2013. The players went on to form a new team, called MSV Duisburg, who still play in the top league of German football.

The full list of Women's Champions League winners:

Lyon (7 - 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Frankfurt (4 - 2002, 2006, 2008, 2015)

Umea (2 - 2002, 2003)

Wolfsburg (2 - 2013, 2014)

Turbine Potsdam (2 - 2005, 2010)

Barcelona (1 - 2021)

Arsenal (1 - 2007)

Duisburg (1 - 2009)

