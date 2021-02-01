FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 1: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

The FourFourTwo Betting Challenge is quite simple - how much money will our three top tipsters end up with at the end of the month if we give them £50 to spend?

We’ve asked our experts to trawl through all the matches and markets on Bet365, Betfred, 888Sport and Grosvenor Sports to find their picks for the week. Lose all the money and they are out, have the most money at the end and they’ll be crowned the winner and get the bragging rights.

The only requirement is at least one bet per bookie and over the course of the contest each entrant must place at least one bet on Outright Winner, Total Goals (Under/Over), Both Teams to Score (Yes/No), Correct Score and 1 Minimum 4 fold Acca.

Bets must be limited to Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League with the exception of the Acca which can have up to 50% of matches from outside these competitions. Full Rules, as well as Gameweek details, can be found HERE.

£5 on Both teams to score in Sheffield United - West Bromwich with 888sport to return £10.25

Sheffield United have improved significantly in recent weeks, grabbing an impressive win against Manchester United at Old Trafford mid-week before suffering a near defeat to Manchester City at the weekend. Still bottom of the table, 13 points adrift safety, they need to go on the attack against lesser opponents, which could result in goals at both ends of the pitch.

West Bromwich Albion have had an indifferent start under new manager Sam Allardyce and looked completely off the mark against Fulham in the first half at the weekend, before putting on a much-improved performance after the interval. They still have problems at the back and don’t seem to be able to stop anyone at the moment. New signing Mbaye Diagne could prove the spark they need up front though.

£5 would return £10.25

888sport has a nice interface and an excellent range of both pre-game and in-play markets. Definitely one to register for in your search for the highest odds on your selections.

£5 on Over 3 goals (refund if exactly 3 goals) in Aston Villa - West Ham with bet365 to return £10.50

Aston VIlla have exceeded all expectations this season and could be challenging for one of the European spots come May. Excellent signings in the likes of Watkins, Barkley and Traoré have improved Villa's attack significantly and they have already been involved in several high scoring games this season. Now they face the other surprise package of the Premier League, West Ham United. Their last four games have seen a total of 17 goals and we expect this to be another high scoring affair.

£5 would return £10.50

Bet365 in-play offer is second to none. Here you get in-play stats during all games, hundreds of live streamed games and countless markets.

(Image credit: PA)

£5 on West Ham to beat Aston Villa 5/2 with Bet365 to return £17.50

West Ham United are dark horses for European spots this season and they are improving week by week. They won impressively away at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace to make it five wins on the trot. I fancy them to further extend their away winning streak (W3 L0) against an inconsistent Aston Villa side. Villa are coming into this game from an away win against Southampton, so their morale will be positive but I don’t think will be sufficient to get them a positive result.

On their head-to-head encounters, Aston Villa need to go back five years for when they last recorded a win (W1 D3 L3). This game might not be the most entertaining to watch, with the draw being on the cards, however, based on current form and odds offered there is no brainer but to bet on a West Ham win at such great odds.

Four-fold - £10 on Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City all to win - and BTTS Leeds v Everton @ 2.66/1 returns £36.63

I see all three title contenders getting three points during this game week. To make the odds a little sweeter, why not add a game which I believe will be entertaining and expected to have few goals?

(Image credit: PA Images)

£5 on over 4.5 goals in Leeds v Everton 7/2 with bet365 to return £22.50

£10 on Chelsea to beat Spurs 11/10 with bet365 to return £22

£2.50 on the double 8.45/1 returns £23.62

Three bets to kick off the competition and keeping some money in the pot for later down the line. Leeds United have been a joy to watch this season, with Bielsa's tactics leading to plenty of goals (and not always in their favour). I'm hoping to see plenty of expansive football, with Everton looking shaky at the back against Newcastle but featuring a first-class attack.

Chelsea are still finding their way under new manager Thomas Tuchel, but they took Burnley apart impressively and Tottenham Hotspur will surely struggle to score goals without Kane. A double on the two will make it a good start to the competition if both land, but keeping it cautious with stakes...

I've put both bets on with bet365 for different reasons - Chelsea v Spurs is covered by their early payout offer, meaning if Chelsea go two goals ahead at any point the bet is settled as a winner (including in the double), while they are joint-best priced on the Leeds v Everton over goals bet.

