Fulham vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League opening weekend from anywhere in the world

Having missed out on the title by one point last season, Liverpool (opens in new tab) need no motivation as they start the new campaign – and first up, they head to Craven Cottage to face newly-promoted Fulham (opens in new tab).

Well, we say newly-promoted, but the Cottagers have been yo-yoing between the first and second tiers since 2018; they’ll be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky as they look to make it stick in the top flight, having come up as Championship winners.

And, under Marco Silva, they did it as the top scorers in England, banging an astonishing 106 goals at an average of well over two per game. Even more extraordinarily, Alexsandar Mitrovic – who’s historically struggled in the Premier League – accounted for 43 of them.

The Reds know a thing or two about sticking the ball in the net, too, having done so 94 times last term. They’ve since lost one of their main attacking weapons in Sadio Mane – but they have gone and replaced him with prolific prodigy Darwin Nunez, who could take the Premier League by storm.

Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to beat Fulham in either of their 2020-21 meetings – losing at Anfield – but they’re in considerably better shape now and will be targeting a fourth win from five on the banks of the River Thames, and a fifth consecutive opening-weekend victory.

Team news

Silva has been dealt a big blow ahead of this clash, with the news that former Liverpool winger Harry Wilson could be out for two months. Left-back Joe Bryan and midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah are also injured – but there could be debuts for goalkeeper Bern Leno, right-back Kevin Mbabu, and midfielders Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereiria.

After scoring on his debut in Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield triumph over Manchester City (opens in new tab) last Saturday, Nunez is set to lead the Reds line once again. Klopp has confirmed that Alisson, who missed that game, is fit to start – but Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all miss out.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 6 August, and UK viewers can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

If you're out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you've paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you've found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

