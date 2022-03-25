Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland live stream, Friday 25 March, 7.15pm GMT

Northern Ireland will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to three matches when they take on Luxembourg on Friday.

While the other home nations are preparing either for World Cup play-offs or the tournament itself, Northern Ireland will already have their eyes on the 2022/23 Nations League and qualification for Euro 2024, which is set to begin this time next year.

There is no shame in Northern Ireland missing out on Qatar, of course. There are only 13 spots at the tournament reserved for European nations; securing one of those was always going to be extremely difficult for Ian Baraclough’s men. In truth Northern Ireland did not come close to securing a top-two finish in Group C, as Switzerland qualified automatically and Italy advanced to the play-offs. They did manage to finish third, though, ahead of Bulgaria and Lithuania.

For a long time Luxembourg were used to propping up qualification tables. Between 1934 and 2006, they won just two World Cup qualifiers. But there have been signs of improvement in recent years, and the race to Qatar 2022 was their best showing yet.

Luxembourg finished fourth in Group A, eight points clear of last-placed Azerbaijan and level on points with the Republic of Ireland. They won three matches in total, including a famous win in Dublin last March. With the World Cup set to be expanded to 48 teams in time for the next edition in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Luxembourg will hope to get even closer to making their debut at a major tournament.

Northern Ireland’s squad includes Jonny Evans, despite the Leicester defender’s struggles with injury throughout this season. Paddy McNair is a doubt, while Michael Smith, Matty Kennedy and Ryan McLaughlin remain with their clubs due to various fitness issues. Kyle Lafferty has not been called up again.

Kick-off is at 7.15pm GMT and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League the UK. See international broadcast details below.

