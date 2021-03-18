Portugal Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Portugal Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Fernando Santos has named a star-studded collection of players for Os Navegadores, from across some of Europe's biggest sides.

Portugal Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

Despite the embarrassment of riches packed into the Portuguese squad this time around, there are notable absentees from the team with plenty of experience.

Rui Patricio pulls out from the team after a bad head collision in the Wolves defeat to Liverpool recently; defensive mainstays Pepe and Raphael Guerreiro were also called up to this squad but have both had to leave due to injury. Nelson Semedo, William Carvalho, Daniel Podence, Andre Gomes and Goncalo Guedes are other big names who were involved in international fixtures in 2020 but left out this time around.

Portugal have called up four uncapped stars in Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Nuno Mendes and Joao Palhinha, while Wolves forward Pedro Neto could be set to win just his second cap. Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota is straight back into the fold after injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently passed the 100-goal mark for his country, is named as captain for this month's games. The Juventus forward is on 170 goals and 102 caps.

