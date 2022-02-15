PSG v Real Madrid live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

PSG v Real Madrid live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 15 February, 8pm GMT

Real Madrid travel to the Parc des Princes for a mouthwatering Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

PSG are desperate to win this competition for the first time in the club’s history, and they have pulled out all the stops to do so. A front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is among the most star-studded of forward lines in the history of the game, but it is fair to say the trio have not always hit it off this season. They are three phenomenal players individually, but Mauricio Pochettino is still searching for the right collective balance.

PSG are 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 but that has not prevented murmurings of discontent this season. There is a sense that the team is playing beneath itself, and Pochettino has been criticised for failing to create a unit that is equal to the sum of its parts. That is not easy to do given PSG’s galactico recruitment model, but it will be interesting to see whether sheer individual quality can tip a tie like this in the French outfit’s favour.

Unlike their upcoming opponents, Real Madrid know exactly what it takes to go all the way in this competition – both as a club and as a team. The likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are veterans of the Champions League successes under Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti, who is back in charge at the Bernabeu. Yet los Blancos have advanced beyond the round of 16 just once in the last four campaigns.

Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury but is unlikely to start here, so Angel Di Maria looks set to get the nod alongside Messi and Mbappe. Ander Herrera is nursing a thigh injury, while Sergio Ramos is unlikely to be fit to face his former club.

Benzema may have to undergo a late fitness test for Madrid, who have Ferland Mendy available after a hamstring issue.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Use a VPN to watch a PSG v Real Madrid live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!