Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest foreign goalscorers in Premier League history?

It's official: Sergio Aguero has scored more goals in the Premier League than any other player from overseas. And boy, has he scored some crackers.

Sunday's demolition at Villa Park was just the latest in a catalogue of Man City masterclasses, spearheaded by the peroxide prince himself. We wouldn't bet against Sergio netting a fair few more before he leaves our shores - are you nervous, Shearer?

Below are the fifty greatest foreign goalscorers to ever pass through passport control in the Premier League, from the one-club, world class hitmen, to the nomadic, mid-table goal botherers.

You’ve got 10 minutes to recall as many as you can, then tell us how you fared @FourFourTwo on Twitter – there could be a retweet in it to impress your peers. If that fails, just pass it along to some friends to see how they get on.

Please note: While Jason Euell, Robbie Earle (both Jamaica) and Efan Ekoku (Nigeria) should technically feature on this list by virtue of their former national teams, they are very much England born and bred.

* Star denotes still active in Premier League. In this quiz, ‘foreign’ means non-British and Irish. Don’t @ us.

THEN TRY...

QUIZ Can you name Jose Mourinho's last 30 signings?​

NEW ISSUE Check out our new issue, a Euro 96 special

---

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers' offer? The game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door – just £3 for the first three issues. Cheers!

GUIDE Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com