Quiz! Can you name every British team to play in a European final?

2019 saw a historic first: a double of all-English Champions League and Europa League finalists.

We've always known how good our league is. We've produced more European Cup winners than any other nation and if you check down the list - barring the European competition ban of the 1980s - the longest we've gone not seeing a British name in a European final, is just four years.

Whether it's the European Cup (later Champions League), the UEFA Cup (later Europa League) or the Cup Winners' Cup (later retired to a home for old trophies to live out its old age in peace in a rocking chair next to the Intertoto Cup, Fairs Cup and Anglo-Italian Cup), Britain has always fared well across the continent.

Can you remember all the times a British team got to the final? Some ended in heartbreak, some in ecstasy. You don't even have to tell us who won the match - in this case, it really is the taking part that matters more than the winning.

