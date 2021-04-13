Quiz! Can you name every club to complete a Champions League comeback?

You have eight minutes to guess 57 clubs.

Football defines any kind of logic. Even when you're three goals up and cruising, everything can spin in an instant.

Just ask any of the clubs in today's quiz. The Champions League, especially, has produced such moments of nonsensical wonder: underdogs have of course flourished in this competition. The footballing gods do not care for stature. They're purely out for chaos.

We've seen dominant first legs swing the other way in Europe but we've also seen finals turn on a sixpence. We've included them as comebacks in the quiz today, since returning from the brink in a single showpiece is just as impressive.

There have been so many memorable turnarounds in the past 30-or-so years - but how many can you remember?

