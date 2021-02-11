Quiz! Can you name every Club World Cup finalist ever?

Six minutes on the clock, 34 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho's last Champions League-winning line-ups?

2000 was a strange time, wasn't it? A time of S Club 7, Y2K and Manchester United refusing an invite into the FA Cup because they were going on tour in Brazil. Barmy.

That was the first edition of the Club World Cup, a tournament that brought together the great and the good of every big side around the world and pitted them against each other to become the globe's standout side. United never did cover themselves in glory that year but still, it felt like a big deal at the time.

The tournament has evolved to become a mini-break for the Champions League winners to go and compete in a couple of games with the prize of a gold patch labelling them the world's greatest. European sides have had mixed success but still - it's cool to actually see some teams you wouldn't normally.

There have been 17 editions of the Club World Cup since 2000 but who's actually made the final, which takes place again today?

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Phil Foden: “I was behind the net when Sergio Aguero scored in 2012 - it’s mad to think I play with those players now”

NIKE TOTAL 90 Every version of the boot through the years

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world