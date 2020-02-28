Quiz! Can you name every League Cup final winner ever?

Ten minutes on the clock, 59 clubs to guess (but some teams come up more than once). How many can you name?

It's the first Wembley final of the year - the big curtain raiser to the home strait of the season.

The League Cup final has, for decades, been a spectacle in an otherwise dreary time of year where nothing much happens. It's the football equivalent of throwing a party, just because.

This year, it's Manchester City and Aston Villa who go head-to-head. Both have had somewhat underwhelming campaigns - a chance of silverware would certainly give the season some definition.

But we're not asking you to predict this year's champions. We want you to step back in time.

2020 is the 60th edition of this old, distinguished cup. It's had quite the lifespan and lots of captains have lifted it. How many of League Cup winners can you guess?

