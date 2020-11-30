Quiz! Can you name the goalkeepers with the most Premier League clean sheets 2011-2020?

Ten minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess - that's the top five per season for the last ten years.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo quiz?

The goalkeeper was never just a position on the football field. It's a way of life. A strange liminal space between football and other sports.

Traditionally, the keeper is either the most reliable member of a team or the barmiest, but the best have always combined the two. Think Jerzy Dudek's wobbly-kneed heroics for Liverpool, Jens Lehmann's bonkers rants at referees for Arsenal or Fabian Barthez being Fabian Barthez for Manchester United.

In recent times, however, keepers have been far less weird, falling in line in with their teammates to become the same well-groomed, Beats headphone-wearing, product-endorsing 20-somethings of the game. No longer the gruff madman shouting from their own area.

Keepers may not be as crazy as they used to be, but they still hold a special place in our hearts. Today, we'd like you to name the five with the most clean sheets every season for the past ten.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FIFA 21 How to get Robert Lewandowski's 93-rated Player of the Month FUT card

RICHARD JOLLY Manchester City's project rebuild: Pep Guardiola faces a daunting new task

IN THE MAG Lionel Messi at Barcelona – the truth! PLUS Yeboah, Maradona, Willian, Ancelotti, Johnny Marr, transfer bust-ups and more