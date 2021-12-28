Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Tuesday 28 December, 3pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to make it back-to-back wins over the festive period when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday.

Spurs' meeting with Crystal Palace on Boxing Day was under threat of postponement due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the opposition camp. After much speculation the game went ahead as planned - and Antonio Conte will be delighted it did.

Tottenham took a while to get going as Palace enjoyed early spells of possession, but two quick-fire goals shortly after the half-hour mark gave them a comfortable lead. When Wilfried Zaha was sent off soon after, Palace were left with a mountain to climb.

Tottenham's 3-0 win means they have taken 13 points from the last 15 available. Another win on Tuesday would move Conte's men to within three points of the top four.

Southampton have pulled clear of the bottom three in recent weeks - at the time of writing they are as close to seventh spot as they are 18th in terms of points. Ralph Hassenhuttl's side took the lead three times against West Ham on Boxing Day and ultimately held on for an impressive 3-2 triumph.

Only three teams have conceded fewer home goals than the Saints this season, so Spurs will have to work hard to break them down.

Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon are still a couple of weeks away from full fitness, so neither will be involved here. Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns and Conte might be tempted to stick with the same XI that beat Palace, although he will also be mindful of fatigue amid the hectic festive schedule.

Southampton will have to make do without Alex McCarthy, Nathan Tella, Jack Stephens and Lyanco as they seek to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Tuesday 28 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com