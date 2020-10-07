Summer transfer window: What every Premier League club wanted and what they got
The summer transfer window is a chance for every Premier League club to fill the necessary gaps ahead of a new season. Who got it right and who failed miserably?
The summer transfer window was better for some clubs than others. Everton, for instance, made a number of eye-catching signings that appear to have taken the club to the next level. Chelsea were the top spenders, shelling out approximately a quarter of a billion quid.
Then there were the teams who will have enraged supporters with their dithering and frugality. Let's dive in and see how everybody got on.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.