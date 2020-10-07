Trending

Summer transfer window: What every Premier League club wanted and what they got

By

The summer transfer window is a chance for every Premier League club to fill the necessary gaps ahead of a new season. Who got it right and who failed miserably?

Edinson Cavani, PSG
(Image credit: PA)

The summer transfer window was better for some clubs than others. Everton, for instance, made a number of eye-catching signings that appear to have taken the club to the next level. Chelsea were the top spenders, shelling out approximately a quarter of a billion quid. 

Then there were the teams who will have enraged supporters with their dithering and frugality. Let's dive in and see how everybody got on. 