Arsenal report: Harry Maguire set for shock move, with Mikel Arteta interested

Arsenal are set to move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, in a move that would shock the Premier League.

The Red Devils captain has drawn staunch criticism this season for his performances, with many questioning his credentials to skipper the club. There have been plenty of rumours of replacements being signed to replace the Sheffield-born defender, too.

With Maguire closer to an exit than ever before, he's managed to find an admirer in Mikel Arteta. The centre-back leaving would still be a massive shock, given that he's the club captain – and to go to Arsenal would be even more surprising.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Praizsports, Arteta sees the England international as a perfect addition to his backline, which has been impressive in the club's push for the top four. Maguire would slot in next to Ben White, replacing Gabriel.

While the links may surprise many, Maguire would likely fit in nicely, complimenting White as a defender. He is more physical than his international colleague, a leader in a backline and in a compact shape, he can thrive: his poor form this season has come in more chaotic structures.

(Image credit: Getty)

The 29-year-old would also add much-needed experience and leadership to a young team – though the north Londoners would likely have to sell one of their defenders, should they bring in another one.

William Saliba is now a France international but yet to play for Arsenal after successive loans, while Gabriel and White have been solid this season. Rob Holding has made only a few starts this season but is valued by Arteta as a leader on and off the field. The Gunners also have Spaniard Pablo Mari on loan at Udinese.

Maguire is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt.

