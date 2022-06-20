Arsenal report: Leeds star set for Gunners move after losing patience with Barcelona

Leeds United winger Raphinha is on the verge of completing a move to Arsenal, according to reports, after the Brazilian ran out of patience with Barcelona.

The Selecao star has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer, after helping Leeds achieve Premier League survival.

Barca have shown interest in the 25-year-old, who they see as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele if he leaves at the end of his contract.

But Goal (opens in new tab)reports that the Spanish side aren’t yet able to afford a move and Raphinha has grown tired of waiting.

Arsenal have taken advantage by making him a more lucrative offer, and they are expected to complete the signing this week.

Leeds want £50 million for the Brazil international, who scored 11 Premier League goals in 35 games in 2021/22.

Arsenal have been very active in the market already this summer, completing moves for Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

Another name on their hit-list is Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, but a report on Monday said Tottenham are planning to hijack a deal. (opens in new tab)

City value the Brazilian at around £50m and he is Mikel Arteta’s top target to replace the departed Alexandre Lacazette, but Spurs hope to tempt the player with the prospect of Champions League football.

