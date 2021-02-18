Arsenal transfer news: Four players vulnerable as Gunners plan summer clearout

David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi could all leave Arsenal as part of a summer clearout, according to reports.

Arsenal slashed their weekly wage bill by almost £700,000 in the January transfer window, but further cost-cutting measures are planned.

The Gunners need to repay a £120m short-term loan to the Bank of England, and their finances could be further impacted if supporters are not allowed back into the Emirates Stadium next season.

As such, the club are preparing to cut costs in the playing squad, with Arteta and sporting director Edu set to shake up the squad.

According to The Sun , Luiz, Lacazette, Torreira and Guendouzi are all vulnerable to being sold at the end of the season.

Torreira and Guendouzi left the club on loan last summer, with the former joining Atletico Madrid and the latter moving to Hertha Berlin.

Arteta is willing to sell both players on a permanent basis, with Arsenal expecting to receive around £25m for each midfielder.

Luiz and Lacazette remain first-team regulars at the Emirates Stadium, and recent reports suggested the Brazilian could be about to be offered a new deal .

However, it now appears as if Arsenal are willing to let Luiz depart as a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

Meanwhile, Lacazette now has less than 18 months remaining on his deal, and Arsenal want to cash in on the Frenchman at the end of the campaign.

The striker earns around £150,000 per week, with Luiz pocketing slightly less at £120,000.

Outgoings could be more significant than incomings at Arsenal this summer, although the club want to make Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan’s loan moves permanent .

Arteta’s side will resume their Europa League campaign against Benfica on Thursday.

Arsenal’s next Premier League assignment comes against table-toppers Manchester City on Sunday.

