Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to rival Manchester City for Barcelona's Sergi Roberto

Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in bringing Sergi Roberto to the Premier League, according to reports.

The versatile Spain international, who can play at full-back or in midfield, is out of contract at Barcelona next summer.

He has yet to agree a new contract with the Catalan giants and may therefore have entered his final eight months at the Camp Nou.

Sergi Roberto will be free to hold talks with non-La Liga clubs from January 1.

He could even sign a pre-contract agreement with a side outside Spain ahead of a summer switch.

Fichajes reports that the 29-year-old wants a new challenge having spent his entire career to date at Barcelona.

Talks over a new deal have broken down despite the fact Sergi Roberto was willing to take a pay cut to ease Barcelona's financial troubles.

Arsenal and Manchester City have been alerted to the midfielder's desire to embark on a new adventure.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola are both admirers of a player who has racked up more than 300 appearances for Barcelona.

Arsenal have signed Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga in recent transfer windows, but they are still expected to sign a new midfielder next summer.

Sergi Roberto's versatility no doubt appeals to Arteta, while Guardiola would also appreciate his ability to play in multiple roles.

The City head coach gave him his debut at Barcelona and is seeking a successor to Fernandinho.

The Brazilian is expected to depart the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season, leaving City short of alternatives to Rodri at the base of midfield.

The Premier League duo are the only clubs to have displayed an interest in Sergi Roberto so far, but other sides are likely to join the race for his signature.

The Barcelona academy graduate has been a regular under Ronald Koeman so far this term, playing 11 times in all competitions.

