Arsenal v Slavia Prague live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Arsenal v Slavia Prague live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 8 April, 8pm GMT

Arsenal will be looking to establish a first-leg advantage when they take on Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday.

Unlike most other Premier League managers, Mikel Arteta was probably disappointed by the timing of the recent international break. His team were beginning to pick up form before the pause, putting together a run which had seen them lose only one of their last six Premier League matches. The break for World Cup qualifiers disrupted the Gunners’ new-found and hard-earned momentum.

Unfortunately, Arsenal came crashing back down to earth on Saturday. A 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool exposed their vulnerabilities, as Jurgen Klopp’s men dominated the match from start to finish. Arsenal slipped back down to 10th in the table as a consequence, and are now outside the bottom half on goal difference alone. The Europa League has become even more important, and not just as a route into continental competition next term. Arteta retains the backing of the fans for now, but their support is not unconditional.

Slavia Prague are potentially awkward opposition in the last eight. The Czech side do not give much away, and they have impressed in two-legged victories over Rangers and Leicester in previous rounds. Arsenal should not take progress for granted despite beginning the tie as favourites. Indeed, Slavia go into Thursday’s match having lost just one of their last 30 outings in all competitions.

Arsenal will hope to have Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe available for the game, but each player will have to be assessed beforehand. David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are definitely out, and Arteta could be tempted to deploy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front after his ineffectual performance on the left flank against Liverpool. Elsewhere, Callum Chambers could make way for Hector Bellerin at right-back.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

