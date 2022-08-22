Chelsea report: Blues could go head-to-head with Manchester United for Premier League striker

Chelsea and Manchester United could go head-to-head for the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to reports.

Both clubs are looking to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window closes on September 1.

United (opens in new tab) are mindful that Cristiano Ronaldo could fulfil his wish to depart Old Trafford following their failure to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Even if Ronaldo stays put beyond the deadline, the Red Devils may wish to bring in an alternative option to compete with Anthony Martial for minutes when Ronaldo is unavailable.

Chelsea’s most senior centre-forward at present is Armando Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton.

The Blues have loaned Romelu Lukaku back to Inter after his disappointing return to west London last term.

They have not signed a like-for-like replacement for the Belgium international, although they did acquire Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Chelsea have made Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their top attacking target for the remainder of the window, but Barcelona (opens in new tab) could keep hold of the Gabon international.

According to the Daily Mirror (opens in new tab), both Chelsea and United are weighing up a swoop for Toney, who has enjoyed an impressive start to the season.

The Brentford (opens in new tab) striker has scored two goals in his first three appearances of the new season, after finding the back of the net 12 times last term.

Toney is Brentford's talisman and they will not want to let him go, especially so late in the window.

But every player has his price and the Bees may be forced to consider any large offers that come their way.

Toney is under contract in west London until 2025, and while he no doubt has ambitions to play at the highest level, he does not appear to be in a rush to leave Brentford.

Thomas Frank will be desperate to keep hold of the striker as he attempts to keep the Bees in the Premier League.

