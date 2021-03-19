Chelsea transfer news: Blues pause Tammy Abraham contract talks ahead of summer Erling Haaland bid

Chelsea have reportedly paused contract negotiations with Tammy Abraham ahead of their expected summer bid for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker has been linked with the Blues, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona after a sensational season with the Bundesliga club.

But the Blues remain confident of convincing the 20-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge, which could have a knock-on impact on Abraham’s game time.

ESPN reports that contract talks have been put on hold with the England international and the situation will be reviewed once the season is over.

Abraham triggered an automatic one-year extension to his deal last summer, tying him to the London club until 2023.

Negotiations therefore aren’t urgent, but the Blues have already moved to hand Reece James, Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi long-term contracts.

Abraham has started just 12 Premier League matches this season, scoring six goals, but has been sidelined with injury recently.

